Melody Stallman

Melody Stallmann

Sioux City

Melody Stallmann, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a local care facility.

She will be cremated and a small Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Lutheran Church. It can be viewed also on calvaryleeds.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Melody was born Oct. 14, 1951, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Kenneth and Marie (Brooks) Craft. She graduated from the University of Missouri and moved around for several years before moving to Sioux City to live at Pheasant Acres apartments.

Melody was born with spina bifida and spent her life dealing with this very bravely. Melody went into Unity Point hospital in January and spent six months there before transferring to Touch Stone Care Center in July of 2020.

She is survived by her two nephews, Jameson Mayberry and Nathaniel Mayberry; a niece, Natalie Bernstein; a friend, Sammie Jeffers; and life-time friends, Doug (Judi) Nulli.

Melody is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Valerie Brooks and Jeanette Mayberry; and her stepfather, Clarence Craft.

We would like to thank Chaplain Mark Westrick of Unity Point Hospital and Pastor James Travis form Calvary Lutheran who provided her with spiritual comfort. Rest in Peace, Melody.

