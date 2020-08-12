× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melroy Steckelberg

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Melroy Steckelberg, 93, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Runge Mortuary and Crematory in Davenport, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Melroy was born on June 6, 1927, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Fredrick and Hazel Steckelberg. He was united in marriage to Darlene Hurst in Sioux City. Melroy served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Schoeneman Bros. Lumber after 55 years of service.

Melroy enjoyed the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion Theatre, where he was a member. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, where he was very involved and a member of the American Legion for 50 years.

Those honoring his memory include daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Jerry Schilling of Davenport; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Darlene; son, Mike Steckelberg; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Elma Steckelberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Melroy Steckelberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.