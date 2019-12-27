Melvin B. Reifenrath
Melvin B. Reifenrath

Sioux City

81, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Service: Dec. 28, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 28, 9 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
703 W 5th Street
Sioux City, IA 51103
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
703 W 5th Street
Sioux City, IA 51103
