Melvin V. Hanson

Emerson, Neb.

Melvin V. Hanson, 99, of Emerson, went to be with the Lord, whom he served all his life on Nov. 19, 2020.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Assembly of God, with Pastor Paul Malcomson officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family online at www.christysmith.com

Melvin was born in rural Concord, Neb., on Dec. 19, 1920, to Gustav and Mabel (Anderson) Hanson. He attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Emerson High School in 1938.

He entered marriage with Janice Anderson on June 12, 1954. To this union there were four children born. Janice passed away in 1998. When he retired from farming at the age of 72, he drove to Alaska on the Alcan Highway.

He was blessed with another marriage to Kathy Aduddell Yoder on Oct. 14, 2017.

He did what he loved for his entire life, farming; first farming with horses as a young man, then with his John Deere Tractor.