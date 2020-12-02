Mercedes L. (Barber) Coyle

She was born in Glendive, Mont., on Sept. 6, 1924, and enjoyed life on the farm until moving to Sioux City at age 17. For 22 years she worked for the Boys and Girls Home and thereafter volunteered for 14 years at Mercy Medical Center. Mercedes will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, love of dancing, singing, and playing the harmonica. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed traveling with her friends.