Meri-Jo Stange Wood, 57, formerly of Hull, passed away on March 24, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Hull. The Rev. Aaron Deutsch will officiate. Interment of the cremains will be in the church cemetery. Oolman Funeral Home of Hull assisted the family with arrangements. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Born in the middle of one of the worst snowstorms in Northwest Iowa on Feb. 20, 1962, to Lyle William and Eileen Evelyn (Kosters) Stange in Sioux Center, Iowa, Meri-Jo was a beautiful and vivacious child. She was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church of rural Hull and became a child of God. She lived with her family on the farm three miles east and four and one-half miles north of Hull, Iowa, until she was 8 years old.
The family then moved to Sioux City, Iowa, in January 1970. She was confirmed at Morningside Lutheran Church and attended elementary and high school in the Morningside area of Sioux City, graduating from East High School mid-term in December 1980. The family then moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., and Meri-Jo continued her education by attending Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. She later transferred to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
She was united in marriage to Jim Wood of Little Rock, Ark., on June 4, 1991, and to this union two children were born, Amanda Eileen and James Lyle.
Always seeking adventure and driven by a desire to help others, Meri-Jo traveled around the United States for much of her life. A hard worker with a heart for people, she worked various jobs and made friends wherever she went. Unfortunately, throughout her life, Meri-Jo struggled with many personal issues which affected her deeply, but she never gave up and never forgot she was God’s child.
Wanting to return home to Iowa, Meri-Jo was in the process of establishing herself in Spencer, Iowa, when she passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Zach) Mcgathey and her son, James (Megan) Wood, both of Lake Placid, Fla.; her brother, Michael (Rose) Stange of San Antonio, Texas; her sister, Virginia Linneman of Hull; her brother-in-law, Todd Vershowske of Fall River, Wis.; several nephews and nieces; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Laura Vershowske; and her brother-in-law, Michael Linneman.