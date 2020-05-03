× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Merle D. Oakes

Sioux City

Merle D. Oakes, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.

Private family services will be held with burial in Logan Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Merle was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Hastings, Neb. He was the son of Gerald and Reberta (Childs) Oakes.

Merle grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

On Nov. 4, 1951, Merle married Norma Hayworth in Anthon, Iowa.

Merle had a career in broadcast advertising in the Sioux City area for over 35 years. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing, trips to Las Vegas, having coffee with his friends, spending time with his family, and watching his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes.