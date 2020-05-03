Merle D. Oakes
Sioux City
Merle D. Oakes, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.
Private family services will be held with burial in Logan Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Merle was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Hastings, Neb. He was the son of Gerald and Reberta (Childs) Oakes.
Merle grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
On Nov. 4, 1951, Merle married Norma Hayworth in Anthon, Iowa.
Merle had a career in broadcast advertising in the Sioux City area for over 35 years. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing, trips to Las Vegas, having coffee with his friends, spending time with his family, and watching his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Norma of Sioux City; three daughters, Debie Cain (Ernie) of Sioux City, Marla Pence (Randy) of New London, Iowa, and Kellie Weikert (Rod) of West Des Moines, Iowa; his son, David Oakes (Lori) of Marian, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Melisa, Jeff, Jacob, Cody, Jeremy, Emily, Joel, Michael, Rachel and Natalie; and eight great-grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann Kamp; a brother, Eugene Oakes, a granddaughter, Emily Weikert; and his in-laws, Vester and Wilma Hayworth.
Goodbye, Dad - your only friend, your family. We love you and miss you.
