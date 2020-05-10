× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Merlene Sue Hughes

South Sioux City

Merlene Sue Hughes, 67, of South Sioux City, passed away from Covid-19 on May 6, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. (Social distancing measures must be followed.) Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery, South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with a maximum of 10 people at one time during the visitation. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Merlene was born on May 6, 1953, in Laurel, Neb., to Bernhard and Emeline (Kuhl) Bock. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1971 and then went on to graduate from Ellis School of Beauty in 1972.

Merlene was united in marriage to Phillip Hughes for 18 years. They later divorced. She met the love of her life Charles Hagel, and they were together for 32 years. Merlene had various careers throughout her life, working as a hairdresser at Thacker Hair for 20 years, Donnealy Marketing, and at Tyson for the past 35 years.