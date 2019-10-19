Anthon, Iowa
Merlin Henry Kollbaum, 86, of Anthon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church of Anthon. The Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester will officiate. Committal services will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery at Anthon, with military rites conducted by McNiff Post 389 of the American Legion of Anthon. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Merlin Henry Kollbaum was born Aug. 9, 1933, on the farm south of Ida Grove, Iowa. He was the first son of Matt and Melinda (Hein) Kollbaum. Merlin was baptized at the Lutheran church in Ida Grove. He was raised on the family farm where he gained his deep love for farming. He attended Grant No. 5 School near Ida Grove. In 1954, Merlin was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country from 1954 to 1956. He attended basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and was transferred to Korea where he served the remainder of his tour during the Korean War.
You have free articles remaining.
On June 2, 1957, Merlin was united in marriage to Colleen Phillips. They farmed near Battle Creek, Iowa, the first year of their marriage and then moved to the family farm southwest of Anthon, Iowa. The couple was blessed with five children, Kevin, Rena, Sherrie, Kenny and Bradley. Merlin and Colleen retired in the late 1990s, and they moved into the town of Anthon.
Merlin loved farming and still enjoyed watching the planting and harvest each year. He was active in the Woodbury County Cattleman Association, Woodbury County Pork Producers, Farm Bureau, American Legion and the United Methodist Church committees. Merlin enjoyed his daily coffee, hunting, fishing and golf. The couple loved to play cards and go out to dinner with friends. He looked forward to stag deer feeds with his hunting buddies and cherished his time visiting with family and friends. In recent years, Merlin enjoyed telling stories of farming and hunting incidents, which brought a chuckle to everyone listening.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Kevin (Vicki) Kollbaum of Hornick Iowa, Rena (Paul) Knezovich of Upton Wyo., Sherrie (Quentin) Bodholdt of Newell, Iowa, Kenny (Patty) Kollbaum of Anthon, and Bradley (Marcy) Kollbaum of Remsen, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Verdene (Linda) Kollbaum of Ida Grove; brothers-in-law, Glen Messenbrink of Schaller, Iowa, and Don Waderich of Humboldt, Iowa; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; his parents, Matt and Melinda Kollbaum; sisters, Vernette Messenbrink and Linda Lou Waderich; parents-in-law, Joe and Elsie Phillips; brother-in-law, Alfred "Bud" Schmidt; and daughter-in-law, Roxann (Roarson) Kollbaum.