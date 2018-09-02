Battle Creek, Iowa
Merlin K. Feddersen, 67, of Battle Creek, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at his residence in Battle Creek.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Battle Creek. The Rev. Randy Cormeny will officiate. Committal services will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Merlin K. Feddersen, the son of Kenneth and Dorothy (Wittmaack) Feddersen, was born on March 21, 1951. Merlin grew up on the farm outside of Battle Creek, and graduated from Battle Creek High School with the class of 1969. After graduation, Merlin went into farming with his father.
On Oct. 27, 1973, Merlin was united in marriage to Joann Koch at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton, Iowa. The couple made their home on the family farm outside of Battle Creek, and were blessed with a son, Kevin.
After moving to town, Merlin continued the tradition of farming with his son. He was a faithful and lifetime member of the Lutheran faith attending Midway Lutheran Church while on the farm and St. John’s Lutheran Church in town. Merlin treasured his time spent with family and friends. He enjoyed farming, livestock, attending farm sales and going to the sale barn. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was an honest, humble and kind son, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joann Feddersen; son, Kevin (Kristy) Feddersen and their children, Ashton and Paige all of Battle Creek; mother, Dorothy Feddersen of Battle Creek; brother, Dennis (Joan) Feddersen of Fort Dodge, Iowa; sister, Julie (Dean) Rath of Ida Grove, brothers-in-law, Marvin (Karen) Koch of Ute, Iowa, and Duane (Kathy) Koch of Nora Springs, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Sheryl (John) Block of Olathe, Kan., and Dorothy Koch of Little Falls Minn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Merlin was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Feddersen; in-laws, Everett and Irene Koch; and brother-in-law, Larry Koch.