Fort Dodge, Iowa, formerly South Sioux City
Merline Awiszus, 90, of Fort Dodge, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Merline was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Laurel, Neb.; she was the daughter of William Arthur and Maria A. (Sutherland) Brandow. Merline grew up in Nebraska and met her husband there. She was united in marriage to Alfred H. Awiszus on June 27, 1948, in Wayne, Neb. They were married for almost 61 years when Alfred passed away on April 28, 2009, in South Sioux City. They lived in Sioux City during the early years of their marriage, but they eventually moved to South Sioux City.
Merline worked at Zenith in Sioux City during the early years, but then she worked at IBP the majority of her life until she retired.
Merline moved to Fort Dodge in 2015 to live closer to her daughter, Lori McMahon. She moved into Northridge Apartments, where she enjoyed life and met many friends. She and her friends would enjoy playing cards on a daily basis. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together, going to the casino, exercising, watching the Nebraska Cornhusker football games and spending time with family.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Bob) Rasmussen of Monrovia, Calif., Larry (Debbie) Kinnear of Ponca, Neb., and Lori (Jerry) McMahon of Fort Dodge; five grandchildren, Alex Rasmussen, Mandy Verzani, Mindy Anderson, Dylan and Ethan McMahon; seven great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Merline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; and her brothers and sisters, Fay, Irvin, Donna, Dorine, Bill and her twin sister, Maxine.