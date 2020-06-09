× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Merlyn A. Hansen

Pierson, Iowa

Merlyn A. Hansen, 84, of Pierson, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lawton Senior Living, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

Services, with social distancing, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. The Rev. Kim Crummer will officiate. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation, with social distancing, will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. followed by a Masonic service, at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Merlyn Alfred Hansen was born on Oct. 16, 1935, on the family farm in Union Township, Plymouth County, Iowa, to Alfred “Stovie” and Erma (Grage) Hansen. He was educated at Union School and then assisted his family with farming. Merlyn also worked at Becker-Ditter Service Station in Kingsley. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from Sept. 4, 1958, to Sept. 2, 1960, where he attained the rank of specialist prior to earning an honorable discharge.