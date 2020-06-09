Merlyn A. Hansen
Pierson, Iowa
Merlyn A. Hansen, 84, of Pierson, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lawton Senior Living, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.
Services, with social distancing, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. The Rev. Kim Crummer will officiate. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation, with social distancing, will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. followed by a Masonic service, at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Merlyn Alfred Hansen was born on Oct. 16, 1935, on the family farm in Union Township, Plymouth County, Iowa, to Alfred “Stovie” and Erma (Grage) Hansen. He was educated at Union School and then assisted his family with farming. Merlyn also worked at Becker-Ditter Service Station in Kingsley. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from Sept. 4, 1958, to Sept. 2, 1960, where he attained the rank of specialist prior to earning an honorable discharge.
Merlyn married Lois “Kay” Grover on Aug. 11, 1963, in Marcus, Iowa. They made their home in Pierson, where Merlyn worked at several different occupations. He drove truck for many people in the area. He had his own corn shelling business and also later established Hansen Electrical and Plumbing and did some carpentry work as well. He taught horse shoeing and truck driving at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. First and foremost, Merlyn was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was an active member of Meadow Star United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School, led youth fellowship, provided music for Sunday School and participated in Bible Buddies. He belonged to the Masonic Temple, Abu Bekr Shrine and the Scottish Rites. He particularly enjoyed being a Shrine clown named Dufus. He played the guitar and hosted the Cherokee Music Festival and was very proud of singing on stage with Loretta Lynn. In earlier years, he announced chuck wagon races. Two months ago, Merlyn moved to Lawton Senior Living.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Elizabeth Christensen and her husband, Chris of Pierson, Carmen Wilson and her husband, Jeff of Pierson, and Bart Hansen and his wife, Laura of Joelton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Matthew (Dani) Christensen, Heather (Aaron) Newman, Cody (Micayla) Wilson, Tyler Ellison, Harper Kay Hansen and Henley Reese Hansen; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Jase and Zoey Christensen, Oaklie, Kali and one on the way Wilson, and Gunnar Newman; a sister, Mary Johnson of Pierson; and a brother, Leonard “Butch” Hansen and his wife, Jan of Le Mars, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay on Feb. 20, 1999; a brother, Kenneth Hansen; and a brother-in-law, Dean Johnson.
