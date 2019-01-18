Hudson, S.D.
Merlyn William Miller, 92, of Hudson, died on Jan. 14, 2019 at Hudson Healthcare.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Valley, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Klein and Rev. Roger Linnan officiating. Lunch will be served following the service at Hudson Community Center. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service and Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Merlyn, the son of Carl and Ella Miller, was born on June 16, 1926, in Hudson. He attended school in Hudson, and graduated from Hudson High School in 1944. He worked with his father farming their land in South Dakota and Iowa, and working summers at the wheat ranch in Kimball, Neb. for a couple of years after high school. In the fall of 1946, Mike enrolled in the University of Nebraska in Lincoln to pursue a degree in geology. He was active in Sigma Gamma Epsilon and L.S.A. while in college, graduating in June 1950.
Mike returned to farming after graduation and was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1950. He was traveling to his duty assignment in Korea when he fell ill and was taken to Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, where he remained for six months. He was later assigned to office duties in Okinawa, where he worked until his discharge in October 1952.
Mike married Mary Ellen Kohls on Feb. 20, 1954 in Rock Valley. They made their home on a farm just west of Hudson, where they were actively involved in the day-to-day operation of their farm and the Hudson community.
Mike was a member of Hudson Lutheran Church for many years and later joined the Catholic faith. He became a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Valley, where he enjoyed attending masses with Mary and other family members. In Hudson, Mike took pride in his community and gave freely of his time to several organizations there. Education was important to Mike, and he was a member and chairman of the school board for Hudson Schools for 16 years. Mike was also a member of Jeptha Masonic Lodge and El Riad Shrine, where he enjoyed the friendship of his brothers and mentoring new members. He served on the board of directors with the State Bank of Hudson and later Premier Bank, and was a member of the American Legion Bergstrom-Bodeen Post 128. Mike was a proud Hudsonite, and fought for the causes that he knew would benefit the community.
Mike is survived by a son, Alan (Mary Pat) Miller of Rock Valley; a daughter, Jo Ann (Tim) Fredrikson of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; a daughter, Susan (Tim) Bakker of Hudson; nine grandchildren, Tom, David, Joe, and Maggie (Gordon) Miller, Matt and Meagan (Patch) Fredrikson, and Luke, Kris (Jurgensen), and Sam Bakker; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Harold Moeller of Rock Valley; four nieces; a nephew; and countless relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-and-sister in law, Ken and Maxine Miller; and a sister-in-law, Rose Moeller.