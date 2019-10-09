Wayne, Neb.
Merton "Mert" Marshall, 83, of Wayne, Neb., died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Evangelical Free Church, Concord, Neb. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with family present, at Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne. Interment will be at Coleridge City Cemetery, Coleridge, Neb.
Mert is survived by his wife, Alice; their children, Russell (Deanette) Marshall of Allen, Neb., Rosella Gonzalez of Norfolk, Neb., Loretta (Tim) Heaton of Jefferson, S.D., Estelle (James) Bierbower of Wakefield, Neb., Priscilla (Dwaine) Junck of Carroll, Neb., and Rebekah (Jason) Flowers of Mayfield, Ky.; son-in-law, Marti Calhoon of Wayne, Neb.; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Marshall family for later designation.