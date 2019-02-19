Hinton, Iowa
Michael Andrew "Roary" Roehrich, 31, of Hinton, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., all at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Ever a jeans and hoodie kind of guy, the family asks you to dress casual for the visitation and funeral and wear your favorite hoodie in Michael's memory.
Michael was born on Nov. 5, 1987, in Sioux City, the son of Randy and Michaeline (Berry) Roehrich. Growing up, Michael loved playing baseball and watching the Chicago Cubs with his Grandpa Walt. He graduated from Hinton High School in 2006.
Michael was a kind, caring, and compassionate man with a smile that could brighten any room. He was very sensitive and would often express his emotions through his writings. Michael had a passion for animals and loved his itty-bitty kitty. Family was important to Michael and he especially enjoyed playing Uno and Monopoly with his beloved nephews.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Michaeline Roehrich of Hinton; brother, Tim and wife, Katie Berry of Colorado; sister, Katie Roehrich of California; nephews, Asa and Isaac Berry; aunts, Patty Pageler, Rita Berry, Terry Berry, Roxanne Berry, and Mary Berry; numerous cousins; and his itty-bitty kitty.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Darlene Roehrich and Tim and Mary Berry; and his uncle, Tim Berry.