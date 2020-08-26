× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael B. Stotz

Jefferson, S.D.

Michael Brian "Mike" Stotz, 63, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home. Family and friends are invited to remember Mike at an outside visitation at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by a service at 4 p.m., at Evangelical Covenant Church in Sloan, Iowa. Please bring your own chairs and honor Mike by dressing comfortably. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Karen Stotz.

Mike was born on Sept. 24, 1956, to Verlyn and Ella (Buechler) Stotz, in Huron, S.D. He graduated from Huron High School in 1975 and the University of South Dakota with a business degree in 1979.

He married Karen (Welte) Stotz on June 17, 1978. Together they had a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Melissa.

Mike started his career at just 14-years-old, putting bikes together at Sears in Huron. After retiring from Sears as an assistant manager in 1987, he worked in various other retail positions until founding his own accounting firm, Stotz Tax Services.