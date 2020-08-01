You have permission to edit this article.
Michael Bruce Wellenstein
Michael Bruce Wellenstein

Michael Bruce Wellenstein

Michael Bruce Wellenstein

Sioux City

Michael Bruce Wellenstein, 76, formerly Sioux City, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020, in a Victoria, Texas hospital.

No services are planned. Michael wished to have his ashes scattered across the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Michael was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Ponca, Neb., to Nicholis John Wellenstein and Georgia Loraine (Cornell) Wellenstein. He married the love of his life, Terri Wellenstein (Boggs) on Aug. 30, 1973, in Sioux City.

Michael is survived by his wife, Terri of Victoria; two sons, Troy (Leia) Wellenstein of Hot Springs, Ark., and Chris Wellenstein (Jessica) of Sioux City; daughter, Crystal Wellenstein (Carlos Garcia) of Victoria; sister, Linda of Reno, Nev.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Wellenstein.

