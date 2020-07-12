Michael D. Huss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael D. 'Mike' Huss

Vermillion, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Michael D. "Mike" Huss, 67, of Vermillion, S.D., formerly Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at a local hospital.

Celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at "The River" in Vermillion. Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mike was born on Oct. 26, 1952, in Sioux City. He grew up in Riverside and attended Central High School. He married Dolly Husk on Aug. 14, 1971, in Sioux City. The two lived in Sioux City until their retirements, when they moved to the river in Vermillion, Mike's favorite place.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1972-1977, and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. He worked for Rosenthal & Sons in Sioux City for many years until his retirement.

Mike loved the river. He made it his home upon retirement, and he loved to sit on the dock every afternoon and fish with his buddies.