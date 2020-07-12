Michael D. Huss

Michael D. 'Mike' Huss
Vermillion, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Michael D. "Mike" Huss, 67, of Vermillion, S.D., formerly Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at a local hospital.
Celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at "The River" in Vermillion. Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mike was born on Oct. 26, 1952, in Sioux City. He grew up in Riverside and attended Central High School. He married Dolly Husk on Aug. 14, 1971, in Sioux City. The two lived in Sioux City until their retirements, when they moved to the river in Vermillion, Mike's favorite place.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1972-1977, and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. He worked for Rosenthal & Sons in Sioux City for many years until his retirement.
Mike loved the river. He made it his home upon retirement, and he loved to sit on the dock every afternoon and fish with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly Huss of Vermillion; his children, Chad Huss (Tiffany) of Sioux City; and Amy Tott (Mike) of Joshua, Texas; and his grandchildren, Austin, Conner and Parker Huss, and Zachary and Morgan Tott.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Huss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.