Tucson, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Michael D. Thompson, 68, of Tucson, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home due to a lengthy battle with multiple health issues.
Michael Dickson Thompson was born on Sept. 26, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of E.C. Thompson Jr. and Harriet Jean (Dickson) Thompson. He graduated from Central High School in 1969 and the University of Texas (Corpus Christi) in 1977.
He married Jonna Christine Saunders in 1983. Their daughter Courtney was born in 1986. He lived and worked in Sioux City for more than 40 years before relocating to Tucson in retirement.
He is survived by his brother, Edward C. "Chuck" Thompson of Lake Oswego, Ore.; his sister, Ann G. (Thompson) Olson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and his stepdaughter, Heather Joy (Saunders) Fox of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; wife; and daughter.
