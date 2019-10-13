Sioux City
Michael Dale Dugdale, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Oct. 8, 2019.
Per his wishes, Michael will be cremated and no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Mike was born on Nov. 19, 1955, in Sioux City, to Dale and Marjorie (Kross) Dugdale. He attended North High School and then entered the United States Marines.
Mike worked at Wilson Trailer and Sioux City Foundry. He enjoyed watching TV, the outdoors, bike riding, grilling out, and spending time with his cat, Munchkin.
Survivors include his mother, Marge Dugdale of Sioux City; siblings, Steve (Jill) Dugdale and Connie Dugdale, both of Sioux City, and Patty (Keith) Swanson of Colo.; children, Shannon Dugdale and Brandi Nelson, both of North Dakota; and several grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Dale.