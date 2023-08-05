That same year, 1964, he joined the U.S. Navy and served Honorably as Communications Technician on Guam, eventually transferring from Active Duty to Naval Reserve unit in northern California. Michael joined the U.S. Coast Guard June 30, 1971, and served until he was honorably discharged on June 29, 1977. While serving in the Coast Guard, he received the CG Meritorious Commendation, the CG Unit Commendation, and the National Defense Service Medal. He lived for a time in his home town of Salix, Iowa, until he went to work for the Federal Aviation Agency, and moved to Alaska, where he traveled to various outposts repairing radar for the FAA. He loved Alaska, and was very proud to show his mother and sister Mary his beloved Alaska. He eventually transferred to Columbus, Nebraska, still with the FAA. In late 1990s, he moved to Maywood, Nebraska, where he lived and worshipped at the Maywood First Christian Church until his death on July 18, 2023.He is survived by a daughter, Kierstin (Brian) Bible of Bella Vista, Arkansas, siblings Kay Frances Scott, Paul Eugene (Cyndy) Scott, Mary Louise (Duane) Herbst, all of Salix, Iowa, and Dennis James Scott, and Edwin Allen (Rachelle) Scott, both of Sloan, Iowa. He loved his country, loved serving his country, and he worked with the VA wherever he lived after he retired. He loved God, country, family, old books, guns and gardening. He especially loved living in Maywood, Nebraska, where his pastor, his friends and even his landlord described Michael as a very happy man. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving and generous man. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Salix, IA.