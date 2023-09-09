Michael Edward "Ed" Ryan

Sioux City

Michael Edward "Ed" Ryan, 65, of Sioux City and formerly of Jackson, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at a local hospital. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.

Ed was born on Nov. 5, 1957 in Sioux City, the son of John and Rose Marie (Boden) Ryan. He attended Curran and Goodwin Elementary schools near Willis, Nebraska, and graduated from Ponca High School. He grew up around Jackson, Nebraska, and went on to spend years in Ozarka, Arkansas, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Dundee, Oregon, before returning to Sioux City in recent months.

He married Linda Robinson in 1999 in Reno, Nevada. Linda preceded Ed in death in 2017.

Ed was a mechanic and truck driver throughout his life, working for several years after high school for John Deere and many other trucking companies. He also ran his own mechanic shop in Dundee, Oregon, before he returned to Sioux City.

Ed was known for his sense of humor and always enjoyed drinking a smooth "high test". He had a contagious laugh and loved bringing out the best in everyone he was around. He liked to have fun and joke around with others. Ed was a gentle, good-natured soul who was lighthearted, easy going, and a positive force for those around him.

Survivors include his siblings: Cathy Hurley (Dennis), Dan Ryan (Bonnie), Bill Ryan, Mary Watchorn (Richard) and Margie Greschke (Terry); sister-in-law, Leah Ryan; stepchildren: Lacey and Jason Crawford; godmother, Mary Ann Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and a brother, Bob Ryan.