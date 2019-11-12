Dakota City
On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, Michael Evan Norton, loving husband and father of seven, passed away at the age of 56, at his home near Dakota City.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at River Hills Church, 1101 Fifth Ave., South Sioux City. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mick (Michael) was born April 15, 1963, in Omaha, to Donald and Sue (Swearingen) Norton. He graduated from West High School in 1981, and went on to earn an associate degree in Machinist from Western Iowa Tech. Throughout his career he worked with industrial boilers at Rasmussen's and MidAmerican Energy.
He married Vicky Tranmer on June 23, 1984. Together they welcomed a son, Evan, in January 1988. On April 10, 1993, Mick married Janell Sheridan. Together they raised one son, Evan, and six daughters, Stephanie, Megan, Melody, Hannah, Leah, and Nicole.
Mick committed his life to Jesus Christ in April 1990 and faithfully followed Him for the remainder of his natural life. He was gifted with his hands and used them to demonstrate the love of Jesus to everyone around him. He could regularly be found serving in children's ministry with his wife, Janell, playing guitar on the worship team, working on projects at home, or repairing the vehicle of one of his children. He enjoyed many hobbies, including golfing, playing guitar, watching football, working on cars, hunting, and smoking meat. He was a beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather who leaves a lasting legacy of Jesus' love.
He is survived by his wife, Janell; seven children, Stephanie (Dustin), Evan (Sheree), Megan (Ryan), Melody (Justin), Hannah, Leah, and Nicole; eight grandchildren, Lathan, Shelby, Faith, Kalianne, Ethan, Landon, Owen, and Hallie; his parents, Donald (Bernice), and Sue; three brothers, Eric (Cindy), Dale (Kathy), and Terry (Peggy); and several other uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Mick was proceed in death by his sister-in-law, Jackie Sheridan; a nephew, Cory Hillesheim; and two grandchildren, Tenley and Hayden Trageser.