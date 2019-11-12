Dakota City

On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, Michael Evan Norton, loving husband and father of seven, passed away at the age of 56, at his home near Dakota City.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at River Hills Church, 1101 Fifth Ave., South Sioux City. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mick (Michael) was born April 15, 1963, in Omaha, to Donald and Sue (Swearingen) Norton. He graduated from West High School in 1981, and went on to earn an associate degree in Machinist from Western Iowa Tech. Throughout his career he worked with industrial boilers at Rasmussen's and MidAmerican Energy.

He married Vicky Tranmer on June 23, 1984. Together they welcomed a son, Evan, in January 1988. On April 10, 1993, Mick married Janell Sheridan. Together they raised one son, Evan, and six daughters, Stephanie, Megan, Melody, Hannah, Leah, and Nicole.