Michael F. Steinhauer
Grand Ronde, Ore., formerly Climbing Hill, Iowa

Michael Floyd Steinhauer, 68, of Grand Ronde, formerly of Climbing Hill, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.

Private arrangements will be made by his family.

Michael was born on Sept. 10, 1951, in Sioux City. He was raised in the Climbing Hill area and graduated from Woodbury Central High School. He then attended the University of Iowa. He worked for IBM in Colorado and Arizona until his retirement.

Survivors include his daughter, Micky Steinhauer Thompson; and his sisters, Patricia K. Steinhauer and Carol Ann Fitzgerald.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; daughter, Danielle; and his parents, Helen and Ralph Steinhauer.

