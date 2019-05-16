{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

66, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Service: May 20 at 2 p.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church, Le Mars. Visitation: May 19 at 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: Michael F. Westergard
