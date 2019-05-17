Le Mars, Iowa
Michael Francis Westergard, 66, of Le Mars, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present at 2:30 p.m., a rosary at 2:30 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 5 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Michael Francis Westergard was born on Dec. 28, 1952, one of four children born to Richard and Bonnie (Luken) Westergard. He attended Gehlen Catholic Schools, graduating in 1971. Following high school, Mike took a position with Wells Dairy in Le Mars. He worked for Wells for 13 years before he began his current career with Schuster Company in Le Mars. Mike started as a driver and became a dispatcher shortly thereafter.
On May 4, 1973, Mike and Kim Small were united in marriage at First United Methodist Church in Le Mars. They were blessed with three boys.
Mike's life revolved around his family and following their activities. In more recent years, he enjoyed doing the same with his grandson, Lennan. When he wasn't spending time with family he was golfing with his friends.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 46 years, Kim Westergard of Le Mars; three sons, David (Rachel) Westergard of Le Mars, Nicholas (Niki) Westergard of Brunsville, Iowa, and Alex Westergard of Le Mars; a grandson, Lennan of Brunsville; his mother, Bonnie Westergard of Le Mars; brothers and sisters, Julie (Allan) Gourlie of Edmunds, Wash., Pat (Jody) Westergard of Brier, Wash., and Lisa Foreman of Sioux City; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail (Bill) Grosenheider of Casper, Wyo., Janet (James) Van Leeuwen, Vicki (Mike) Livermore, and Kevin (Tammy) Small, all of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.