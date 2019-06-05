Denver, Colo., formerly Storm Lake, Iowa
66, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Celebration of life: June 8 at 11 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Visitation: June 8 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
