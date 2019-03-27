Hinton, Iowa
Michael J. Gleason, 66, of Hinton, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Hinton, with the Rev. Kolleen Queener officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Michael was born on May 13, 1952, to Donald and Dorothy (Armstrong) Gleason, in Sioux City. He grew up in Sioux City, attending Central High School and earned a basketball scholarship to Briar Cliff College. Michael married the love of his life, Karen, on Aug. 30, 1980.
Michael was an avid sportsman. He played fast pitch softball for more than 30 years. He was on the roster of several local teams throughout the years including the Siouxland Soos, Le Mars Merchants, Sandbar & Galley, Truck Haven, RE Scott, Townhouse and the Siouxland Masters. He traveled throughout the country with his softball brothers, competing in national and world tournaments. Michael enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed bowling and proudly earned his 300 ring in 1998.
Michael had a knack for writing and poetry was his specialty. He earned an Editor’s Choice Award from the National Library of Poetry. He often used his literary skills to write heartfelt and loving messages to his family. Michael also enjoyed writing opinion pieces and was published in several mini editorials in the Sioux City Journal.
Michael was a devoted husband and a proud and loving father and grandfather. He could often be found on the sidelines or in the audience rooting on and supporting his kids. He also found joy singing karaoke and cheering on the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes with family and friends.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his six children and seven grandchildren, Misty Gleason of Des Moines, and child, Makenzie, Kristy (Neil) Hansen of Norwalk, Iowa, and children, Mikayla and Christopher, Kimberli (Matt) Swift of Sioux City, and child, Cooper, Matthew (Alicia) Gleason of Sioux Falls, S.D., and children, Thomas and Henry, Kaitlin (Chris) Pederson of Sioux Falls, and child, Bodie, and Kelli Gleason of Hinton; his father, Donald Gleason of Broken Arrow, Okla.; three siblings, Suzan Gleason of Broken Arrow, Mark (Lisa) Gleason of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kathi (Jim) Wells of Owasso, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Gleason; and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in support of two causes Michael was passionate about, Alzheimer's research on behalf of his late mother and Hinton softball.