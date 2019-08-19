Le Mars, Iowa
Michael J. Livermore, 66, of Le Mars, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Visitation will begin 3 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 4 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Michael John Livermore was born on Sept. 27, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of O.H. “Hank” and Marjorie (Nemmers) Livermore. He graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School in 1971 and later attended the University of Northern Iowa where he studied drafting. Mike returned to Le Mars to help his father, Hank start O.H. Livermore Construction.
He and Vicki Small were united in marriage on June 23, 1979. He worked with the family business until he turned 35 and took a position at Wells Dairy. He worked with machine, building and boiler maintenance. Mike retired 18 months ago.
Mike was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast. He taught his boys and nieces and nephews about hunting, the outdoors and safety. He was also a woodworker and made decorative lamps as a hobby. He kept large vegetable gardens and loved to cook, especially for family gatherings. His Chicago Bears flag was always flown on game day. During his retirement time, he helped Vicki with the daycare children. He will be remembered as someone that was always willing to help and give of himself to others.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 40 years, Vicki Livermore of Le Mars; two sons, Adam Livermore of Le Mars, and Jacob Livermore of Iowa City, Iowa; his mother, Marjorie Livermore of Le Mars; nine siblings, Jim and Mary Livermore, John and Kim Livermore, Bob and Carol Livermore, Dick and Michelle Livermore, Kathy and Terry Marienau, Pat and Larry Beitelspacher, Mary and Greg Jelken, Betty and Kevin Loutsch and Nancy and John Holtgrew, all of Le Mars; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bill and Gail Grosenheider of Casper, Wyo., Jim and Janet Van Leeuwen, Kim Westergard and Kevin and Tammy Small, all of Le Mars; a special aunt, Betty Shea of Le Mars; 30 nieces and nephews; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews; and many loved babysitter kids.
He was preceded in death by his father, “Hank;" mother-in-law and father-in-law, Evelyn and Roscoe "Junior" Small; and a brother-in-law, Mike Westergard.