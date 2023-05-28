Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael J. 'Mike' Wood

Sioux City

Michael J. "Mike" Wood, 77, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Woodruff, S.C., following a lengthy illness.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Stone Lodge in Stone State Park. Visitation with family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Michael was born on Nov. 21, 1945, in Evanston, Ill., to Dr. Leonard and Mae Wood. He received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from DePaul University in 1967. He moved to Sioux City from the Chicago area in 1979, and received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Briar Cliff University in 1999. In 1982 he sat for the Enrolled Agent Exam given by the IRS and was among the top 10 scores in the nation.

On Aug. 11, 1985, Mike married Cynthia Gayle Jaynes in Sioux City, and they became partners in almost everything from family to business and even in their volunteer work.

Mike worked as an accountant at various companies in Chicago, Ill., and Omaha, Neb., until moving to Sioux City in 1979 to work for H&R Block as District Manager for Northwest Iowa. He retired from H&R Block after 25 years of service. In his semi-retirement, he worked for several social service agencies and as an accountant for Complete Accounting & Tax Service until his full retirement in 2022.

He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, most recently at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. He served as Treasurer as well as in other mission related capacities.

Mike was a community volunteer for many years. He was very passionate about serving those with mental illness and especially the homeless. He founded Mental Health Association of Siouxland and Iowa Advocates for Mental Health Recovery. In 2004 he started Henry Muller Hall for homeless men with mental illness and in 2005, he co-founded the Siouxland Sleep Out. Many Siouxland agencies have benefited from his many talents.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy of Sioux City; four children Sara (Casey) Oetken of Greer, S.C., Dr. Randall (Christina) Wood of Sioux City, Philip (Sharon) Wood of Holland, Mich., and Michelle Wood of Chicago; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Sharron Rosenberg of Lecanto, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Thomas Jaynes and Jeffrey Jaynes, both of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; mother- and father-in-law, Marilyn and Glenn Jaynes; brother, Dr. Thomas Wood; brother-in-law, Milt Rosenberg; and a very special daughter, Lisa Hoefer.

Memorial donations may be directed to Siouxland Sleep Out at www.siouxlandsleepout.com.