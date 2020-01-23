Michael J. Ryan

Omaha, formerly Sioux City
Michael Joseph Ryan, 49, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, went to his eternal resting place Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Catholic Parish Church in Omaha on the Creighton campus.
Michael was born on Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, to Pat and Lorraine Ryan. Michael was raised in Sioux City. He attended Blessed Sacrament and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School, where he was a star athlete. He received his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After college, Michael moved to California with his dog, Yukon, and lived and worked there for several years before returning to the Midwest.
Michael loved dogs, football, and the outdoors. He was happiest spending time with his daughter, Taylor, who was the light of his life, and their loyal dog, Daisy. Michael adored his niece and nephews and loved being with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor; mother, Lorraine of Sioux City; brothers, Jake (Libby) of San Diego, Calif., and Daniel (Suzanna) of Carlsbad, Calif.; his sisters, Kathleen McClenahan (Tom) of Laguna Hills, Calif., and Brigid Carman (Jeremy) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; one niece, Keely; and eight nephews, Cathal, Will, Cormac, Alex, John, Quinlan, Henry and Cudahy.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, John Patrick Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, c/o Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, PO Box 30370, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503, or online at outdoornebraska.gov.