Michael J. Ryan

Michael Joseph Ryan, 49, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, went to his eternal resting place Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Catholic Parish Church in Omaha on the Creighton campus.

Michael was born on Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, to Pat and Lorraine Ryan. Michael was raised in Sioux City. He attended Blessed Sacrament and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School, where he was a star athlete. He received his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After college, Michael moved to California with his dog, Yukon, and lived and worked there for several years before returning to the Midwest.

Michael loved dogs, football, and the outdoors. He was happiest spending time with his daughter, Taylor, who was the light of his life, and their loyal dog, Daisy. Michael adored his niece and nephews and loved being with his family.