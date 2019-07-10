Kansas City, Kan., formerly Sioux City
Michael John Scoville, 55, of Kansas City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on June 26, 2019.
A celebration of Michael's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Michael will be interred in Calvary Cemetery. Following the burial, his family invites you to join them at the Hilton Garden Inn until 2 p.m.
Michael John Scoville was born on July 16, 1963, in Sioux City, to Jack and Joanne Scoville. He was brother to Thomas Garvey Scoville, James Edward Scoville, and Roxanne Scoville. Michael was a loving son, brother, uncle, and a loyal friend to all who knew him.
Michael attended Bishop Heelan Catholic High School from 1978 to 1982. He played on the high school football team and was a valuable member of the debate team. In 1986, Michael earned his bachelor's degree in liberal arts at the University of Iowa.
Michael began his teaching career in Wichita, Kan. When his mother became ill, Michael moved back to Sioux City, putting his life on hold, to take care of her until her passing, He moved back to Kansas City to continue teaching. Mike's passion in education and his belief in every student energized him to go above and beyond for his students. His teaching methods allowed students to develop self-respect and create a path to success. Michael had recently retired from the Kansas City School System.
Michael also loved football, coins, watches, and political memorabilia. He enjoyed the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Vikings during the football seasons.