Michael Jay 'Mike' Henrich

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Kingsley, Iowa

Michael Jay "Mike" Henrich, 65, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Kingsley passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley with burial at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, and military rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a Scripture service at 7 p.m., all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences can be sent to rohdefh.com.

Mike was born Aug. 6, 1957, in Primghar, Iowa, the son of Francis N. "Mick" and Catherine M. "Kate" (Smidt) Henrich. Following graduation Mike entered the U.S. Navy where he served 20 years. During this time he married Rolette "Rollie" Ewa in Honolulu, Hawaii, while Mike was stationed in Hawaii. He retired from the Navy on June 30, 1995, as a Petty Officer First Class CTR . Mike and Rollie then moved back to Kingsley where they made their home and raised their family. He returned to college where he earned his B.A. in business administration from Bellevue College in 2001. During his enlistment with the Navy he was stationed in Japan, Philippine Islands, Hawaii and Davenport, Iowa, where he worked as a recruiter for the Navy.

Mike was employed by the state of Iowa as a Workforce Adviser from 1998 until 2018; he worked in Sioux City and Cherokee, Iowa. He worked as an umpire for high school and college softball, as a referee for high school football and volleyball, also he refereed for boys' and girls' junior high and high school basketball.

He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Kingsley American Legion Post 140.

He is survived by his wife, Rollie; children, Joshua (Hollie) Henrich, Jaclyn (John) Rentschler, Jason (Nilaphay) Henrich, and Justin Henrich; brothers, Todd (Julie) Henrich, and Pat (Nora) Henrich; 10 grandchildren; and uncle, Richard (Carolyn) Smidt.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, "Mick" and "Kate" Henrich; brother, Doug Henrich; sister, Shari Razo; nephew, Kyle Henrich; and brothers-in-law, Richard and Carl Ewa.

Memorials may be directed to Kingsley-Pierson School Athletics in Mike's name.