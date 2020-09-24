Michael L. Foister

My story began Oct. 27, 1979. You may know my parents, Terry Foister and Diane (Crum) Foister. They own Jerry's Pizza here in Morningside. I know...I know...you have all sorts of memories of events where Jerry's was served. Those stories will be heard in due time. These stories always remind me of my Grandpa Jerry and Grandma Ilene Foister and how hard they worked to make Jerry's what it is today.

She always stood by my side no matter what. I love her so much and I am so lucky to have her. I'm getting to the story. Hang tight. You gotta know about my best friend first. Ashton Michael Foister is my son and my best buddy. I can be a kid at times...sometimes more than Ashton...ok...ok...Always more than Ashton. We've had some good times. Playing ball, four-wheeling, building wicked fast remote controlled cars, and all the other craziness I dreamed up. I can't share the details as it may give kids some dangerous ideas. Ashton has been with me for them all. I may not always know the right “dad” thing to do, but I definitely know how to create stories and memories with my son. I haven't always done it right but I've nailed that part of being a dad. You know what...Ashton nailed that, too. I'm just now thinking...he probably did things with me for ME just as much as I did things with him for HIM. Thanks bud! Love you to the moon and back buddy!