Sioux City
Michael Lee Nelson, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at a local hospital.
Abiding by Michael’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Private graveside services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Michael was born on Sept. 27, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Harold and Margaret (Giffrow) Nelson. He graduated from Central High School in 1970. Michael married Sharon Jones on Feb. 26, 1972. Michael started his career as a plumber and pipefitter with the Local 18 and now was a proud member of the Local 33. Michael retired a little over 10 years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Nelson of Sioux City; sons, Steven Lee (Lyn) Nelson of Newell, Iowa, and Mark J. (Katherine) Nelson of Marksville, La.; grandchildren, Cade Nelson, Caroline Nelson, Blake Bohe (Khortini), Brad (Chelsea) Bohe, Brady Bohe, Robert Johnson, Rigo Johnson, Jonathon Johnson, Gabriel (Brandon) Perkins, Taylor (Kristin) Simmons, Hannah Nelson, and Meagan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Kamden, Hudson, Briggs, Jayde, and Caden; sister, Donna (Russ) Johnson; and nephew, Tim (Christy) Johnson and their son, Grayson.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.