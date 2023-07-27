Michael Lee Loisel

Sioux City

Michael Lee Loisel, 37, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center from a motorcycle accident.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2039 South Saint Aubin St., Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Michael was born Sept. 6, 1985, in Sioux City, the son of Roberta K. (Olson) and Larry Loisel, Sr. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 2003. Michael and his fiancée Sasha Baker were blessed with a daughter Violet Kay-Lynn Baker-Loisel. He was employed at NOR AM Cold Storage in Le Mars, Iowa.

He loved to go off-roading in his jeep and loved to be around his family. Michael enjoyed teaching his daughter how to fish and work on cars.

Michael is survived by his fiancée Sasha Baker, daughter Violet, mother and stepfather Roberta “Bobbie” (Jerry) Logemann, sister Jill (Steve) Aman, brother Larry Loisel, Jr., all of Sergeant Bluff; stepbrother, Bryan (Rosie) Logemann of Council Bluffs, Iowa, stepsister, Kimberly Logemann of Sioux City; grandmother, Donna Loisel of Sergeant Bluff; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry W. Loisel; brother, Baby boy Loisel; and grandparents, Miles and Elaine Olsen, and Alcide Loisel.

Michael was an organ donor; he was able to bless others through this tragedy.