Sioux City
Michael G. "Mike" Davis, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at a care facility in Holstein, Iowa.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mike was born on Oct. 28, 1957, in Sioux City, the son of Lester and Jackie (Leinart) Davis. He attended and graduated from North High School in Sioux City. Growing up, Mike took many trips with his father, which included fishing, traveling to San Diego to whale watch, to Albuquerque, N.M., to ride the tram to the top of Sandia Peak, Las Vegas, and to Estes Park in the fall to hear herds of elks bugle. In his adult years, Mike worked as a Sioux City Transit bus driver.
Mike was a huge supporter and fan of Sioux City sports. He knew many coaches, players, and team statistics for North, West, East, and Heelan High Schools, Morningside and Briar Cliff Colleges, and the Sioux City Explorers, Musketeers, and Bandits. He was also a helper on the North High baseball team for a few years in the 1970s. Mike was also an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan.
When he wasn't cheering on his various athletic teams, Mike could be found taking his dog, Patty, for a walk through the park or listening to the police scanner from home. The Sioux City police officers would sometimes take him on ride-alongs with them.
Mike is survived by his mother, Jackie Davis of Sioux City; an aunt, Myrna Leinart of Fort Collins, Colo.; an uncle, Ronnie Leinart of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; cousins, Charlotte Leinart of Murfreesboro, Destiny Marie Jensen of Independence, Iowa, Doug Leinart (Tara) and their children, Dylan Taylor, Ross Leinart, and Ellie Leinart, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Dennis Leinart of Silverthorne, Colo.; many cousins on his Davis side; and numerous longtime friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Les; his grandparents, Grandma and Grandpa Davis, and Marvin and Charlotte Leinart; an uncle, Bob Leinart; and a cousin, Mark Leinart.
Mike's family and friends would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein for taking wonderful care of Mike during his time there.