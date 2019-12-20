Michael 'Mike' Larson

You have free articles remaining.
Charter Oak, Iowa
70, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Service: Dec. 23, 2 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: St. Clair Township Cemetery, Ute, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
