Concord, Neb.
Michael Mitchell, 50, of Concord, died Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. today at Evangelical Free Church in Concord.
Michael Richard Mitchell was born on March 5, 1968, the son of Richard Mitchell and Carol Louise Mitchell. Michael lived and attended school in South Sioux City. He enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his honorably discharged, he worked in construction.
Michael favorite place to be was fishing for walleye in Pierre, S.D. Michael was known for his quick wit and finding humor in any situation. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Michael leaves behind two children, Brittany Mitchell (Austin Mead) of Sloan, Iowa, and Zachary Mitchell of concord; two grandchildren, Liberty Sidney and Phoenix Mead of Sloan; his father, Richard Mitchell of Fremont; his brother, William "Bill" Mitchell of Vallejo, Calif.; and a sister, Mary Yen of Des Moines.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol (McDonald) Mitchell; and his grandparents, Kenrick Russell "K.R." and Faye Mitchell and Lester "Pete" and France McDonald.