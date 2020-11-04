Michael R. Barry

Marcus, Iowa

Michael R. Barry, 68, of Marcus, passed away while watching the sunrise Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services were held on Nov. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Remsen, Iowa. Burial was in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation was held on Nov. 1, 2020 at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of Earnest- Johnson Funeral Home in.

Michael Ray Barry was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa, to John and Viola (Ihms) Barry. He was raised on the Barry Century Farm near Marcus and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Remsen in 1971. After graduation, Mike attended Iowa State University where he majored in agriculture. He later received his associate's degree from Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. He returned to the Marcus area to farm with his family.

On July 9, 1977, Mike and Caryn Miller were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. Mike worked as a line mechanic at Wells Dairy in Le Mars. He also operated Barry Electric. For many years, Mike drove a school bus and served as the transportation director at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Schools.