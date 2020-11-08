Michael R. Foxhoven Sr.
Sioux City
Michael R. Foxhoven Sr., 75, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Michael was born in Sioux City on Aug. 14, 1945, to Howard and Catherine (McAndrews) Foxhoven. He attended school at Bishop Heelan and worked at the Capital Theatre as an usher where he met his wife, Rosemary (Feller). Mike and Rosemary were married in 1966 and had three wonderful children, Lisa, Michael Jr., and Christine.
Michael proudly served in the Navy for four years before moving to California. In California, he worked for the Le Mesa School District for 28 years. He then retired and moved to Florida. Two years later, he moved back to Sioux City for the remainder of his life.
Michael was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor. His children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Michael was committed to his family, making sure they would achieve their highest potential. When Michael wasn't outside taking care of the lawn, he would be inside watching sports or playing solitaire. He loved to relax and take naps with his dog, Holly. He gave the best hugs, where you always want to go back for more. He will be truly missed by many.
Michael is survived by his two daughters, Lisa (Roger) Cano of Sioux City, and Christine (Billy) McLendon of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; one son, Michael Foxhoven Jr. of San Diego, Calif.; three sisters, Ruth (Frank) Gries of Sioux City, Vickie O'Connell of Arvada, Colo., and Mary (Randy) McNaughton of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; two brothers, Jim and John Foxhoven of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Michael Altergott of Broomfield, Colo.; six grandchildren, John Kern, Brittni Cannon, Thomas Cannon, Ciara (Ben) Bosler, Ashley (Paul) Cano, and Rebecca Cannon; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; parents, Howard and Catherine; sisters, Jackie Altergott, and Catherine Wright; brothers-in-law, Curtis Androy and Ron O'Connell; nephew, Joe Strom; niece, Michelle O'Connell; and grandson, Timothy Leukhardt.
