Michael R. Foxhoven Sr.

Sioux City

Michael R. Foxhoven Sr., 75, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Michael was born in Sioux City on Aug. 14, 1945, to Howard and Catherine (McAndrews) Foxhoven. He attended school at Bishop Heelan and worked at the Capital Theatre as an usher where he met his wife, Rosemary (Feller). Mike and Rosemary were married in 1966 and had three wonderful children, Lisa, Michael Jr., and Christine.

Michael proudly served in the Navy for four years before moving to California. In California, he worked for the Le Mesa School District for 28 years. He then retired and moved to Florida. Two years later, he moved back to Sioux City for the remainder of his life.