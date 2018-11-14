Sioux City
Michael Sanderson, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Army.
Clarence M. Sanderson was born on Jan. 26, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of Mace and Mildred (Menefee) Sanderson. Michael received his general education diploma. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army.
He married Norma Rudd on July 18, 2015. Michael worked for the Sioux City Foundry, retiring after 22 years.
Michael enjoyed watching his grandkids activities, especially in Tae Kwan Do and dance. He was a life member of the DAV Sioux City 54.
Michael is survived by his wife, Norma; three sons, Michael, Lonnie, and Jeffrey Sanderson; one stepdaughter, Frances Konz; five brothers, Phillip, Ronnie, Jerry, Randy, and Timmy Sanderson; two sisters, Mary Sanderson-Luth, and Pat Sanderson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Richard and Gail; and one sister, JoLynn Bolles.