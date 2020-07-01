× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael W. Ellsworth

Sioux City

Michael W. "Mike" Ellsworth, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Mike was born on Nov. 6, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of Donald and June (Burke) Ellsworth. He graduated from East High School in 1968.

In November 1968, Mike married Cheryl Pinney. Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1971. Back in Sioux City, Mike worked for his father-in-law, Delno J. Pinney, driving a dump truck. He later worked for Lindblom Sanitation. Lastly, Mike worked for the city of Sioux City transportation, driving a city bus for 10 years, retiring in 2010.

Mike enjoyed going to Argosy Casino on Tuesdays, and watching golf and bowling on TV.

Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey (Sherri) Ellsworth of Grand Island, Neb., and Benjamin Ellsworth of Fremont, Neb.; brothers, Donald (Mary) Ellsworth of Fort Worth, Texas, and Thomas Ellsworth of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Christian, Preston, Jasmine, Ella, and Gavin.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Offert; and brothers, Jim and Joe Ellsworth.

