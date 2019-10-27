Kearney, Neb.
Michael W. “Mike” Rector, 79, of Kearney, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services were held Oct. 16, 2019, at the Kearney Church of Christ, with the Rev. Greg Clark officiating. Burial with military rites provided by the U.S. Naval Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post No. 52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post No. 759 were in the Kearney Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.