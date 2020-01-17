Michael W. Montgomery

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
81, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Services: Jan. 20, 6 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
Service information
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Jan 20
Memorial Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
6:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
