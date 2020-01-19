Sioux City

Michael W. Montgomery, 81, of Sioux City, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, with visitation one hour prior.

Michael William Montgomery, the son of Phil and Catherine (Hogensen) Montgomery, was born July 18, 1938, in Sioux City. He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1956. Michael then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably until 1959.

In 1959, Michael was united in marriage with Berniece Monroe in Sioux City. In 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Michael then went on to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He held various jobs throughout his life, ultimately retiring from Nutra-Flo in 2003. After his retirement, Michael was employed part-time with the Sioux City Journal.

Michael was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and bowling.