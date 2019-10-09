Houston, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Michelle Lynn Beach, 50, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Sioux City, was tragically taken in a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
A celebration of life will be Friday at 4 p.m., Church of All Nations, 3100 W. Fourth St., Sioux City, with Pastor Joshua Loomis officiating and a luncheon following.
Michelle was born Sept. 19, 1969, in Sioux City to Gerald "Gary" Clayton and Mary (Friedenbach) Beach. She and Ban Van Do had four sons, Gary Charles, 32, Joseph Clayton, 31, Joshua Shane, 30, and Cody Michael Beach, 28. She later relocated to Houston.
She leaves behind her four sons, parents, and siblings, Danny, of Houston, and Travis and Tammy Beach and Christy (Femi) Fayemi, all of Fridley, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, Charles and Maxine Friedenbach and Gerald and Evelyn Beach.