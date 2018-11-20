Sioux City
Mike Finney, 63, of Sioux City, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, with his wife by his side, after a short battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mike was an over the road truck driver and owned Finney Trucking to provide for his family that he loved so much. He loved to spend his free time doing yard work on his property and was an avid book reader. He enjoyed NASCAR and NHRA racing. His hobby was working on his '67 Chevelle. He also had his pilot's license and loved to fly small planes. Mike was a friend to everyone.
Mike leaves behind his parents, Richard and Opal of Tucson, Ariz.; his sister, Victoria Clark of Rochester N.Y.; brothers, Robert Finney of Omaha, and Fr. Don Finney of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his wife, Deb Finney; daughter, Hanna Finney; grandson, Keon Finney of Sioux City; and many other beloved family members and friends.