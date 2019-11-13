Dakota City

Mike W. Faber of Dakota City, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 55.

Services will be held at the Great Dane Golf Course in Dakota City, on Friday, Nov. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. The family asks that everyone attending bring a favorite memory and wear either Nebraska, Vikings, or Cubs gear in honor of Mike’s favorite teams. A prayer service will be held on Thursday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Homer, Neb. at 5 p.m. Arrangements by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Mike was born on Nov. 11, 1964 in Sioux City, to Sandra Kay Watkins and Earl Michael Faber, Jr.

Mike was a larger than life type of guy. He enjoyed hunting, working on his trucks, and hanging out with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle; their three daughters Cassidy Sanders, Brittney Faber, and Amber Smith; his eight grandchildren; sister, Julie Maxwell; and nieces, along with several cousins and extended family.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandpa, Earl Faber, Sr.; grandma, Esther Nailor; father, Earl Faber, Jr.; and his mother, Sandy Watkins.