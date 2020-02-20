Mildred J. Hogan

North Sioux City

Mildred June "Millie" Hogan, 90, of North Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, S.D.

A celebration of life service will be noon Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in McCook Cemetery at a later date.

Millie was born on March 26, 1929, at home in Sioux City, the daughter of Roy and Mae (Crittenden) Trobaugh. She attended Central High School.

Millie married Orville Frye and to this union three children were born, Terry, Becky, and Rick. Millie and Orville later divorced. She married William C. "Bill" Hogan and together they had two children, Tim and Todd. Millie worked for Swift Packing Company and Aalf's Manufacturing. She was also an Avon lady, and worked on the election boards for Union County well into her 80s.

Millie enjoyed quilting, and playing cards, and dice with her sisters. Millie and Bill would often go camping at Little Sioux Campground and they also enjoyed dressing up as Santa at Christmas for the North Sioux City Fire Hall. She was a member of the North Sioux City Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.